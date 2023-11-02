When the Minnesota Wild face off against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan Hartman score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 24.0% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

