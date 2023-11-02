Marcus Johansson and the Minnesota Wild will play the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Xcel Energy Center. If you're considering a wager on Johansson against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Marcus Johansson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Johansson has averaged 17:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In one of nine games this year, Johansson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Johansson has registered a point in a game five times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johansson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of nine games played.

The implied probability that Johansson hits the over on his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 9 Games 4 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

