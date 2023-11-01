Rudy Gobert plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 127-113 loss to the Hawks (his previous game) Gobert put up 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Gobert, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-122)

Over 12.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

The Nuggets were the best team in the league last season, allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets gave up 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

The Nuggets gave up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last year, third in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 40 16 15 2 0 0 2 4/23/2023 39 14 15 1 0 2 0 4/21/2023 32 18 10 3 0 0 0 4/19/2023 39 19 8 4 0 1 0 4/16/2023 26 8 13 0 0 2 0 2/7/2023 19 0 5 0 0 1 0 2/5/2023 18 16 8 1 0 1 0 1/2/2023 27 8 4 3 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.