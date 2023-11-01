If you're a huge fan of Danielle Hunter and the Minnesota Vikings, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. For more details, continue reading.

Head to Fanatics to buy all your Danielle Hunter and Vikings jerseys and other gear!

Danielle Hunter 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 48 14.0 11.0 0 2

Watch the Vikings in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Hunter Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Buccaneers 1.0 2.0 7 0 1 Week 2 @Eagles 3.0 3.0 8 0 0 Week 3 Chargers 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 2.0 2.0 7 0 1 Week 7 49ers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Packers 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 10 Saints 1.0 1.0 2 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Danielle Hunter's Next Game

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 42.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes