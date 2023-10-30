Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 28, Edwards produced 19 points and seven assists in a 106-90 win against the Heat.

In this article, we look at Edwards' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game last season, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Hawks conceded 26 per contest last season, ranking them 22nd in the league.

Defensively, the Hawks gave up 11.9 made three-pointers per game last year, eighth in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 36 32 8 5 2 2 1

