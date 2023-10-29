Player prop bet options for Jack Hughes and others are available when the New Jersey Devils host the Minnesota Wild at Prudential Center on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wild vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Joel Eriksson Ek is a leading scorer for Minnesota with nine total points this season. He has scored five goals and added four assists in eight games.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Kings Oct. 19 1 0 1 4

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov is among the leaders on the team with nine total points (two goals and seven assists).

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 6 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 0 3 3 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 19 1 0 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has scored 18 points in seven games (five goals and 13 assists).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Oct. 27 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Oct. 25 0 3 3 4 at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 4 4 2 at Islanders Oct. 20 2 2 4 6 vs. Panthers Oct. 16 0 1 1 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Jesper Bratt has 11 points (1.6 per game), scoring four goals and adding seven assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Oct. 27 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Oct. 25 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Islanders Oct. 20 0 3 3 1 vs. Panthers Oct. 16 1 1 2 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.