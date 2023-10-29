Minnesota Vikings receiver T.J. Hockenson has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 194.3 per game.

Hockenson has totaled 390 yards on 47 receptions with two TDs, averaging 55.7 yards per game so far this season.

Hockenson vs. the Packers

Hockenson vs the Packers (since 2021): 2 GP / 62.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 62.5 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Packers have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Packers is allowing 194.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

The Packers have the No. 4 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding six this season (one per game).

Vikings Player Previews

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

Hockenson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this season.

Hockenson has been targeted on 59 of his team's 280 passing attempts this season (21.1% target share).

He has been targeted 59 times, averaging 6.6 yards per target (91st in NFL).

Hockenson has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of seven). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has 12.5% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With four red zone targets, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 10.5% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 11 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

