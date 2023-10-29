Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Doubs' 23 catches (on 42 targets) have netted him a team-leading 258 yards (43 per game) and four TDs so far this season.

Doubs vs. the Vikings

Doubs vs the Vikings (since 2021): 2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 224.7 passing yards the Vikings give up per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Vikings have the No. 21 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 10 this season (1.4 per game).

Packers Player Previews

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Doubs Receiving Insights

Doubs, in two of six games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Doubs has 21.6% of his team's target share (42 targets on 194 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.1 yards per target (103rd in league play), averaging 258 yards on 42 passes thrown his way.

In three of six games this season, Doubs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 28.6% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With 10 red zone targets, Doubs has been on the receiving end of 30.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

