On Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers (2-4) will fight to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 1.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4). The contest's over/under is listed at 42.

Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-1.5) 42 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-1.5) 41.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Green Bay is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers are 3-2 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Green Bay has played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Minnesota has gone 3-3-1 ATS this season.

As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1).

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to go over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).

Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Aaron Jones - - 42.5 (-115) - - - Jordan Love 216.5 (-118) 1.5 (+135) 15.5 (-111) - - - Christian Watson - - - - 44.5 (-115) - Jayden Reed - - - - 31.5 (-111) - Romeo Doubs - - - - 41.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

