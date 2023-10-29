Should you bet on Marcus Foligno to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils face off on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

Foligno has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Foligno has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 26 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

