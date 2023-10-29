For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Marco Rossi a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

  • In three of eight games this season, Rossi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
  • Rossi has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 26 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

