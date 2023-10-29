Will Malik Heath hit paydirt when the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings play in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Heath will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath has grabbed zero passes for 0 yards (0 per game) this year.

Having played three games this season, Heath has not tallied a TD reception.

Malik Heath Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0

Rep Malik Heath with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.