Will Luke Musgrave hit paydirt when the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Luke Musgrave score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a TD)

Musgrave has accumulated 189 yards on 22 receptions, averaging 31.5 yards per game.

Musgrave does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Luke Musgrave Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0

