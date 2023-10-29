The Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers are set to play in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Josh Oliver get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Oliver has 10 catches for 70 yards and one score this campaign. He has been targeted 12 times, and puts up 11.7 yards per contest.

Oliver has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 7 49ers 2 2 6 0

