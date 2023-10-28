Our projection model predicts the Tulane Green Wave will beat the Rice Owls on Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Rice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Tulane vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (55) Tulane 33, Rice 23

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Green Wave an 80.0% chance to win.

The Green Wave have three wins in six games against the spread this season.

Tulane has not covered a spread when they are at least 10.5-point favorites (0-2).

One Green Wave game (out of six) has hit the over this season.

Tulane games have had an average of 56.3 points this season, 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Owls are 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, Rice is 1-0 against the spread.

Three of the Owls' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Rice games this year is 2.2 fewer points than the point total of 55 in this outing.

Green Wave vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 30.7 19.4 32.6 22.4 26 12 Rice 34 27.4 39.3 25.8 27 29.7

