Based on our computer projections, the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies will take down the Marist Red Foxes when the two teams come together at O'Shaughnessy Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marist Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-11.7) 47.4 St. Thomas (MN) 30, Marist 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record last year.

The Tommies and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of nine times last season.

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

A total of five of Red Foxes games last season hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tommies vs. Red Foxes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed St. Thomas (MN) 22.5 25.6 29.3 21.3 18.4 28.2 Marist 21 27.7 28.3 29.7 15.5 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.