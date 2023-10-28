Naz Reid and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 97-94 loss to the Raptors (his previous action) Reid produced 10 points.

In this piece we'll examine Reid's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-118)

Over 10.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Reid's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat conceded 109.8 points per game last season, second in the league.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game last year, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

The Heat allowed 25.6 assists per game last season (14th in the league).

Defensively, the Heat gave up 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, 28th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Naz Reid vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 29 21 11 2 1 1 0 11/21/2022 16 9 4 2 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.