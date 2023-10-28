The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) will meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 40.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Michigan State matchup.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-7) 40.5 -275 +225 FanDuel Minnesota (-7) 40.5 -295 +235

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Minnesota has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Michigan State has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +5000

