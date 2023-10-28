In one of the two matchups on the Ligue 1 slate today, FC Lorient and Stade Reims hit the pitch at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

FC Lorient journeys to play Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Stade Reims (-150)

Stade Reims (-150) Underdog: FC Lorient (+400)

FC Lorient (+400) Draw: (+310)

Watch RC Lens vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes travels to face RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: RC Lens (-165)

RC Lens (-165) Underdog: FC Nantes (+450)

FC Nantes (+450) Draw: (+330)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.