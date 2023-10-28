Saturday's Liga MX schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is Club Leon playing Cruz Azul.

We've got what you need in terms of how to watch Saturday's Liga MX action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch Cruz Azul vs Club Leon

Club Leon travels to take on Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Watch CF Pachuca vs Puebla FC

Puebla FC is on the road to match up with CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL journeys to take on Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CF Monterrey vs CF America

CF America makes the trip to face CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

  • Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Univision and TUDN

