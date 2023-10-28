Kyle Anderson and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be hitting the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Anderson, in his most recent game (October 25 loss against the Raptors), posted seven points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Anderson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-105)

Over 8.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat conceded 109.8 points per contest last season, second in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds per game last season, sixth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Heat allowed 25.6 per contest last year, ranking them 14th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the NBA last season, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.