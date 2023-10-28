Heading into Week 9 of the college football season, let's go over our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the CAA stacks up against the competition.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-3 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 35-10 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Maine

@ Maine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

2. Villanova

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 21-0 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

3. Delaware

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

6-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th

87th Last Game: W 47-3 vs Hampton

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Towson

@ Towson Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 45-14 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

5. Monmouth

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 28-26 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ William & Mary

@ William & Mary Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

6. Elon

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: W 28-26 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

7. Campbell

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 34-28 vs Maine

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Richmond

@ Richmond Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

8. Towson

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 34-24 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

9. William & Mary

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th

78th Last Game: L 34-24 vs Towson

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Monmouth

Monmouth Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

10. Rhode Island

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 35-10 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

11. Richmond

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th

111th Last Game: W 33-10 vs NC A&T

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Campbell

Campbell Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

12. Hampton

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-4 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 47-3 vs Delaware

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: NC A&T

NC A&T Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

13. Maine

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-6 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 34-28 vs Campbell

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

14. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-6 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 33-10 vs Richmond

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Hampton

@ Hampton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-7 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 45-14 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Villanova

@ Villanova Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

