On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Joel Eriksson Ek going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

Eriksson Ek has scored in four of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Eriksson Ek has scored three goals on the power play.

Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 23 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

