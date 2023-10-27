The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) and Charlotte 49ers (2-5) will battle in a clash of AAC opponents at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte?

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Charlotte 22, Florida Atlantic 21

Florida Atlantic has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Owls have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Charlotte has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The 49ers have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Owls have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Charlotte (+3.5)



Florida Atlantic has two wins versus the spread in six games this season.

The Owls have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Charlotte owns a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44.5)



Under (44.5) This season, three of Florida Atlantic's seven games have gone over Friday's total of 44.5 points.

There have been three Charlotte games that have finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 44.5 is 5.8 points more than the combined points per game averages for Florida Atlantic (24.1 points per game) and Charlotte (14.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 58.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 31 33.7 ATS Record 2-3-1 0-2-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48.5 47.8 Implied Total AVG 31.8 27 34.3 ATS Record 4-2-0 0-2-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

