Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 26
The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-3) in a matchup on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Hokies favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-3.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|47.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Syracuse has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Orange have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.
Virginia Tech & Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|Virginia Tech
|To Win the ACC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|Syracuse
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.