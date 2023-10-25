The injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) heading into their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (0-0) currently has two players on it. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25 from Scotiabank Arena.

Timberwolves vs Raptors Additional Info

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jaden McDaniels PF Out Calf

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: SportsNet and BSN

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -1.5 222.5

