Timberwolves vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Toronto Raptors are favored by 1.5 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: SportsNet and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-1.5
|221.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota played 52 games last season that had more than 221.5 combined points scored.
- Last season, Timberwolves games resulted in an average scoring total of 231.6, which is 10.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Timberwolves covered 38 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
- Minnesota was underdogs 43 times last season and won 21, or 48.8%, of those games.
- The Timberwolves had a record of 20-21, a 48.8% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers last season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 51.2% chance to win.
Timberwolves vs Raptors Additional Info
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves' winning percentage against the spread at home was .415 (17-23-0) last year. On the road, it was .512 (21-20-0).
- Minnesota's games finished above the over/under less often at home (16 times out of 41) than away (21 of 41) last year.
- The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game were only 4.4 more points than the 111.4 the Raptors allowed.
- Minnesota put together a 27-21 ATS record and were 31-18 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Point Insights (Last Season)
|Timberwolves
|Raptors
|115.8
|112.9
|12
|24
|27-21
|22-10
|31-18
|24-8
|115.8
|111.4
|18
|4
|21-11
|37-17
|25-8
|37-17
