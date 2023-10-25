Naz Reid plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Let's break down Reid's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Over 10.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-105)

Over 4.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the NBA last season, conceding 111.4 points per game.

The Raptors were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 42.3 boards per game.

The Raptors were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.2.

Defensively, the Raptors conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.

Naz Reid vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 20 22 4 1 1 0 0 1/19/2023 22 5 7 2 1 1 2

