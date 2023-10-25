The New Jersey Devils (3-1-1) are heavily favored when they host the Washington Capitals (1-3-1) on Wednesday, October 25. The Devils are -250 on the moneyline to win over the Capitals (+200) in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Devils vs Capitals Additional Info

Devils vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Every game New Jersey has played this season has finished over 6.5 goals.

The Devils have gone 3-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This season the Capitals have one wins in the four games in which they've been an underdog.

New Jersey is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Washington has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Hughes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (-105) 3.5 (-167) Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+110) - Jesper Bratt 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-238) 2.5 (-118)

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nicklas Backstrom 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+130) - Dylan Strome 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-139) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-189)

