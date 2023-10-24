Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County This Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Hennepin County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
TBD at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 24
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F Kennedy Sr High School at Apple Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 24
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Columbia Heights High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 24
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia Academy at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 24
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
