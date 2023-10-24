Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County This Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Dakota County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
John F Kennedy Sr High School at Apple Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 24
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Apple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.