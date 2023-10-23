Vikings vs. 49ers Injury Report — Week 7
The Minnesota Vikings' (2-4) injury report has four players listed as they ready for their Monday, October 23 game against the San Francisco 49ers (5-1). The matchup begins at 8:15 PM at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Last time out, the Vikings won 19-13 over the Chicago Bears.
In their last game, the 49ers were knocked off by the Cleveland Browns 19-17.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Patrick Jones II
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Ezra Cleveland
|OG
|Foot
|Out
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
|Trent Williams
|OT
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Isaiah Oliver
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|George Odum
|S
|Quadricep
|Full Participation In Practice
Vikings vs. 49ers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: ABC/ESPN
- Tickets: Available at U.S. Bank Stadium
Vikings Season Insights
- The Vikings rank 13th with 338.7 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 15th with 331.2 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- In terms of points scored the Vikings rank 18th in the NFL (21.5 points per game), and they are 21st on defense (22.5 points allowed per game).
- The Vikings' pass offense has been thriving, piling up 263.7 passing yards per contest (third-best) this season. On defense, they rank 17th by giving up 218.8 passing yards per game.
- Minnesota ranks third-worst in rushing yards per game (75), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th in the NFL with 112.3 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- The Vikings have forced six turnovers this season and have turned it over 13 times, leading to a -7 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.
Vikings vs. 49ers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-300), Vikings (+240)
- Total: 43 points
