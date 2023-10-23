Will Kirk Cousins Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 7?
With the Minnesota Vikings squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Kirk Cousins a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)
- Cousins has run for 17 yards on 10 carries (2.8 yards per game).
- In six games, Cousins has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Kirk Cousins Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|33
|44
|344
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|31
|44
|364
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|32
|50
|367
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|12
|19
|139
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|29
|47
|284
|2
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|21
|31
|181
|1
|0
|2
|-5
|0
