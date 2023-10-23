With the Minnesota Vikings squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Kirk Cousins a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Cousins has run for 17 yards on 10 carries (2.8 yards per game).

In six games, Cousins has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Kirk Cousins Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 33 44 344 2 1 3 7 0 Week 2 @Eagles 31 44 364 4 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Chargers 32 50 367 3 1 1 10 0 Week 4 @Panthers 12 19 139 2 2 1 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 29 47 284 2 0 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bears 21 31 181 1 0 2 -5 0

