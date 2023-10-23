When the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers square off in Week 7 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Brandon Powell get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Powell has eight catches on 11 targets for 68 yards, with an average of 11.3 yards per game.

Having played three games this season, Powell has not tallied a TD reception.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0

