The Green Bay Packers (2-3) visit the Denver Broncos (1-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Packers and Broncos can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Packers vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 1 45 -115 -105

Packers vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's contests this year have an average total of 42.6, 2.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Packers have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-0).

For the first time this season, the Packers are moneyline favorites.

Green Bay has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have played four games this season that finished with a point total higher than 45 points.

Denver has had an average of 44.3 points scored in their games so far this season, 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Broncos have not covered the spread yet this year (0-5-1).

The Broncos have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Denver has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Packers vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 22.6 21 22.6 10 42.6 3 5 Broncos 21.5 15 33.3 32 44.3 4 6

Packers vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.

In its past three games, Green Bay has gone over the total once.

The Broncos have been outscored by a total of 71 points this season (11.8 per game), while the Packers have an even point differential.

Broncos

Denver has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three games.

In their past three contests, the Broncos have gone over the total twice.

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 43.3 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23 22.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 41.3 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 22.3 27 ATS Record 0-5-1 0-3-0 0-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

