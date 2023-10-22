According to bookmakers, the Green Bay Packers (2-3) are just 1-point favorites against the Denver Broncos (1-5) on Sunday, October 22, 2023. The game's over/under is listed at 45.

Before the Packers meet the Broncos, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Broncos can be found in this article before they take on the Packers.

Packers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-1) 45 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-1.5) 45 -118 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

Packers vs. Broncos Betting Insights

So far this season, Green Bay has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Green Bay games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).

Denver has no wins against the spread this season.

The Broncos don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this year.

Denver has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Romeo Doubs - - - - 42.5 (-115) - Jordan Love 231.5 (-115) 1.5 (+110) 14.5 (-115) - - - Luke Musgrave - - - - 31.5 (-118) - Jayden Reed - - - - 26.5 (-115) - Christian Watson - - - - 48.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

