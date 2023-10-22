When Christian Watson hits the gridiron for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 7 matchup versus the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Watson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Watson has five receptions (11 targets) for 116 yards and one score, averaging 58 yards per game.

In one of two games this season, Watson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Christian Watson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0

Rep Christian Watson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.