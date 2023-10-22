Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (90-72) and Texas Rangers (90-72) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 22.
The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) for the Astros and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have won 62, or 53%, of the 117 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Houston has won 58 of its 109 games, or 53.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 827.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 6-0.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have come away with 28 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Texas has been victorious 19 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Texas is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 15
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 16
|Rangers
|L 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 18
|@ Rangers
|W 8-5
|Cristian Javier vs Max Scherzer
|October 19
|@ Rangers
|W 10-3
|Jose Urquidy vs Andrew Heaney
|October 20
|@ Rangers
|W 5-4
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 22
|Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 15
|@ Astros
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 16
|@ Astros
|W 5-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 18
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 19
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
