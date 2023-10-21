The Minnesota Wild (2-2) and Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) meet at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild fell to the Los Angeles Kings 7-3 in their most recent game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-225) Blue Jackets (+180) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild recorded a 8-8 mark last season as favorites on the moneyline.

Minnesota came up winners in all three games it played a year ago as -225 or shorter moneyline favorites.

The Wild's implied moneyline win probability is 69.2% in this contest.

Last season, Minnesota and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals 32 times.

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 213 (30th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 329 (31st) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild ranked 23rd in the NHL last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Defensively, Minnesota was one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

The 54 power-play goals Minnesota scored last season (on 252 chances) ranked 15th in the NHL.

The Wild's 21.43% power-play conversion rate was 15th in the league.

Minnesota recorded 14 shorthanded goals last season (third among all NHL teams).

The Wild killed 82.03% of opponent power plays, the 10th-best percentage in the league.

The Wild won 47.7% of their faceoffs (26th in the NHL)

Minnesota had a 9.4% shooting percentage, which ranked 23rd in the league.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

