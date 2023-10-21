The Minnesota Wild (2-2), coming off a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI. The Blue Jackets took down the Calgary Flames 3-1 in their most recent outing.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Wild 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-225)

Wild (-225) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild had a 46-25-11 record overall, with a 13-11-24 record in matchups that went to overtime, last season.

Minnesota picked up 31 points (13-8-5) in the 26 games it played that were decided by one goal.

In the 14 games last season the Wild recorded just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Minnesota scored exactly two goals in 18 games last season (9-8-1 record, 19 points).

The Wild scored more than two goals in 51 games (36-8-7, 79 points).

In the 39 games when Minnesota scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 50 points by finishing 24-13-2.

In the 44 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota was 23-16-5 (51 points).

The Wild were outshot by their opponent 42 times, and went 24-12-6 (54 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 4.01 31st 18th 30.9 Shots 29.3 26th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 15th 21.43% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 10th 82.03% Penalty Kill % 75.11% 25th

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

