Wild vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - October 21
The Minnesota Wild's (2-2) injury report has three players listed ahead of their Saturday, October 21 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) at Xcel Energy Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Matthew Boldy
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Yegor Chinakhov
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Elvis Merzlikins
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Minnesota was one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.
Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blue Jackets had 213 goals last season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Columbus' total of 329 goals conceded (4.0 per game) was 31st in the league.
- They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-225)
|Blue Jackets (+180)
|6.5
