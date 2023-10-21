The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

Washington ranks 43rd in scoring defense this year (20.8 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 44.3 points per game. In terms of total offense, Arizona State ranks 103rd in the FBS (342.2 total yards per game) and 43rd on the other side of the ball (339.3 total yards allowed per game).

Washington vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Washington Arizona State 543.7 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.2 (114th) 394.3 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (26th) 119 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.7 (128th) 424.7 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.5 (45th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (132nd)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 2,301 yards passing for Washington, completing 72.1% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has 340 rushing yards on 61 carries with five touchdowns.

Will Nixon has collected 134 yards on 21 carries, scoring one time.

Rome Odunze's 736 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 56 times and has totaled 40 receptions and six touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has reeled in 32 passes while averaging 97.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan's 20 grabs have yielded 311 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has compiled 726 yards (121 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 93 times for 367 yards (61.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 245 receiving yards (40.8 per game) on 16 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has racked up 90 yards (on 21 attempts).

Elijhah Badger has hauled in 422 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Xavier Guillory's 37 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown.

