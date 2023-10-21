The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) and Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) will face each other in a clash of Pac-12 foes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Washington vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 47, Arizona State 9

Washington 47, Arizona State 9 Washington has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Arizona State has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Sun Devils have played as an underdog of +1500 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 98.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-27.5)



Washington (-27.5) Washington has three wins in six games versus the spread this year.

The Huskies have been favored by 27.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Arizona State has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Sun Devils won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 27.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Three of Washington's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 60.5 points.

This season, Arizona State has played only one game with a combined score higher than 60.5 points.

Washington averages 44.3 points per game against Arizona State's 18.7, amounting to 2.5 points over the matchup's over/under of 60.5.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.7 62 61 Implied Total AVG 39.8 40 39.5 ATS Record 3-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 55.8 46.5 Implied Total AVG 32.8 33.5 30 ATS Record 2-2-1 1-2-1 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-4 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.