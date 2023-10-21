Big 12 foes will clash when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) battle the BYU Cougars (4-2). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 32, BYU 24

Texas Tech 32, BYU 24 Texas Tech has won two of the five games it was favored on the moneyline this season (40%).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, the Red Raiders have gone 0-1 (33.3%).

This season, BYU has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Cougars have entered three games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.

The Red Raiders have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-3)



Texas Tech (-3) So far this year Texas Tech has two victories against the spread.

This season, the Red Raiders have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

BYU has covered the spread two times this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Five of Texas Tech's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 50.5 points.

Every game featuring BYU this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 50.5 is 9.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas Tech (32.3 points per game) and BYU (27.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 59.5 55.2 Implied Total AVG 31.8 32.3 31.3 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 48.5 52 Implied Total AVG 28.5 25 29.7 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

