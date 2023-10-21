Pioneer League opponents meet when the Stetson Hatters (3-3) and the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (4-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium.

Offensively, Stetson ranks 66th in the FCS with 350.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 29th in total defense (305.7 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored St. Thomas (MN) ranks 91st in the FCS (20.3 points per game), and it is 73rd on the other side of the ball (28.4 points allowed per game).

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Stetson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Stetson Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Stetson 277.1 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (73rd) 299.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.7 (22nd) 150.1 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132 (74th) 127 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.8 (50th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has 591 passing yards, or 84.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.4% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Shawn Shipman has run the ball 104 times for 577 yards, with four touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has taken 70 carries and totaled 295 yards with four touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy has racked up 308 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jacob Wildermuth has caught 15 passes and compiled 135 receiving yards (19.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Colin Chase has racked up 119 reciving yards (17 ypg) this season.

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has recorded 779 yards (129.8 ypg) on 63-of-104 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 326 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Devon Brewer has carried the ball 76 times for 255 yards (42.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin's 394 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has collected 30 catches and three touchdowns.

Nazeviah Burris has caught 21 passes for 308 yards (51.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has a total of 215 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws.

Rep your team with officially licensed Stetson or St. Thomas (MN) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.