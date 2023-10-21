The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies are expected to win their game versus the Stetson Hatters at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Stetson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-1.2) 52.4 St. Thomas (MN) 27, Stetson 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread last season.

The Tommies and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of nine times last season.

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters covered five times in eight matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Hatters games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tommies vs. Hatters 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stetson 27.0 34.0 30.0 29.7 24.0 38.3 St. Thomas (MN) 20.3 28.4 29.3 21.3 13.5 33.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.