Floyd of Rosedale is up for grabs when the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites. A 31.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Iowa has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking worst with 247.4 yards per game. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 26th in the FBS (324.4 yards allowed per game). Minnesota's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 313.3 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 66th with 373.2 total yards surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Iowa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Iowa vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -3.5 -110 -110 31.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Minnesota vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Minnesota Recent Performance

Offensively, the Golden Gophers are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 304.3 yards per game (-98-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 424.3 (101st-ranked).

The Golden Gophers are 0-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (26.3 per game) and -107-worst in points allowed (37.7).

In its past three games, Minnesota has thrown for 117 yards per game (-110-worst in the nation), and allowed 271 in the air (-77-worst).

The Golden Gophers are accumulating 187.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (61st in college football), and giving up 153.3 per game (-9-worst).

In their last three contests, the Golden Gophers have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Minnesota has hit the over in each of its past three contests.

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota is 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Minnesota has gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Minnesota has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Minnesota has not won as an underdog of +150 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Bet on Minnesota to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has put up 797 passing yards, or 132.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.9% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Darius Taylor has run the ball 87 times for 532 yards, with four touchdowns.

Sean Tyler has been given 46 carries and totaled 199 yards.

Daniel Jackson paces his team with 286 receiving yards on 22 catches with five touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has caught 19 passes and compiled 227 receiving yards (37.8 per game).

Lemeke Brockington's five grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 73 yards (12.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Danny Striggow paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 13 tackles.

Maverick Baranowski is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 28 tackles, two TFL, and one sack.

Tyler Nubin leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 17 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.