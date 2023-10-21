The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Iowa ranks worst in total offense (247.4 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 26th with 324.4 yards allowed per contest. Minnesota's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 21.7 points per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 77th with 26.7 points ceded per contest.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Minnesota vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Minnesota Iowa 313.3 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.4 (133rd) 373.2 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.4 (50th) 180.5 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (100th) 132.8 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.6 (131st) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has compiled 797 yards on 55.9% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 83 yards with two scores.

Darius Taylor has rushed for 532 yards on 87 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Sean Tyler has rushed for 199 yards on 46 carries.

Daniel Jackson paces his squad with 286 receiving yards on 22 receptions with five touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has 19 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 227 yards (37.8 yards per game) this year.

Lemeke Brockington's five catches (on nine targets) have netted him 73 yards (12.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has thrown for 505 yards (72.1 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 51.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 459 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Kaleb Johnson has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 260 yards (37.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has collected 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has put together a 131-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 17 targets.

Nico Ragaini's 10 grabs are good enough for 83 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa or Minnesota gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.