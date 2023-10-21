Laslo Djere vs. Gael Monfils: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Stockholm Open
On Saturday, Laslo Djere (No. 35 in the world) meets Gael Monfils (No. 140) in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open.
In this Semifinal match against Djere (+155), Monfils is favored with -200 odds.
Laslo Djere vs. Gael Monfils Match Information
- Tournament: The Stockholm Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen
- Location: Stockholm, Sweden
- Court Surface: Hard
Laslo Djere vs. Gael Monfils Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Gael Monfils has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Laslo Djere
|Gael Monfils
+155
|Odds to Win Match
-200
39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
66.7%
45.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
54.9
Today's Stockholm Open Previews & Predictions
Laslo Djere vs. Gael Monfils Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 81-ranked Tomas Machac 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 on Friday, Djere advanced to the semifinals.
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Monfils took down No. 24-ranked Adrian Mannarino, winning 7-5, 7-6.
- In his 61 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Djere has played an average of 24.6 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 27 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Djere has played 24.9 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.
- In the past year, Monfils has competed in 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.3% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.
- Through 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, Monfils has averaged 23.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.
- This is the first time that Djere and Monfils have matched up in the last five years.
