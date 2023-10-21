The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Connor Dewar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Dewar stats and insights

  • Dewar has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • Dewar has zero points on the power play.
  • Dewar's shooting percentage is 66.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 12 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

